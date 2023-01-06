Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.11.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.82. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 42.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 13.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

