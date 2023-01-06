NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NAMS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral, non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease with residual elevation of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). The company's lead product candidate is obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein inhibitor that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.