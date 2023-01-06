Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 433.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,557.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,094 shares of company stock worth $17,558,726. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $122.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.71 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

