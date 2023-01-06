Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $120.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.05.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
