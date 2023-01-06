Neo (NEO) Hits Market Cap of $452.38 Million

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Neo has a market capitalization of $452.38 million and $22.87 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.41 or 0.00038130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
