NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00009113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $123.42 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00069940 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022840 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003910 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.58654458 USD and is up 10.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $308,817,686.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

