Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Starbucks by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. 112,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,413,213. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $111.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

