Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 76,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 666,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,656,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.84. 225,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,845,614. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.