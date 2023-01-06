Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

