Naviter Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Capital World Investors increased its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,309,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $571,044,000 after buying an additional 631,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.64. 29,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.85.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.