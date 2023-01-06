Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.7 %

KO traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,715,935. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.