Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Shell comprises about 0.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.90. 69,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.