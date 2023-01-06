Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $5.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.58. The stock had a trading volume of 94,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

