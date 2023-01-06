Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 7,250 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on VICI. KeyCorp raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $31.53. 82,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,859. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

