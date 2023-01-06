Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $108.05. 103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,738. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.75 and a 1-year high of $138.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average is $110.78.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

