Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0331 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.49 million and $25.38 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00111107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00198070 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00060155 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,221,334 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

