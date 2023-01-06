National Bank Financial Weighs in on i-80 Gold Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Separately, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on i-80 Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company.

About i-80 Gold

Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at 2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of 1.52 and a fifty-two week high of 3.28.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

