nanosynth group (LON:NNN) Trading 1.2% Higher

nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.26 ($0.00). 7,046,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 12,517,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

nanosynth group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.41.

nanosynth group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

Featured Articles

