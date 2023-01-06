Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Sells £19,978.06 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) insider James Crawford sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £19,978.06 ($24,069.95).

James Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Naked Wines alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, James Crawford acquired 20,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($23,614.46).

Naked Wines Price Performance

Shares of LON:WINE traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 135.10 ($1.63). 119,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.98 million and a PE ratio of 13,460.00. Naked Wines plc has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 620 ($7.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.