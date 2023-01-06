Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,874,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,542. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

