Multichain Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $81.91 million and $2.10 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Multichain token can currently be bought for about $4.46 or 0.00026594 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

