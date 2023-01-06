Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Head to Head Comparison

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for StoneCo and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 5 4 0 2.44 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

StoneCo presently has a consensus price target of $15.56, suggesting a potential upside of 67.81%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

StoneCo has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares StoneCo and Mullen Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $894.07 million 3.24 -$251.79 million ($0.85) -10.91 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 3.07 -$36.46 million N/A N/A

Mullen Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StoneCo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo -15.73% 2.48% 0.80% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94%

Summary

StoneCo beats Mullen Automotive on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

