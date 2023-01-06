M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $194.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.73.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $146.24 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.39.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $982,517,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

