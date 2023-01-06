M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $175.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTB. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.40.

MTB stock opened at $146.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average of $169.39. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

