Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading 0.4% Higher

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.43. 18,256 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMFC. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

