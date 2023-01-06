Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.50. 76,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,299,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Mosaic Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $2,911,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $592,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $296,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 68.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

