Morgan Stanley Trims Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price to $9.50

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LUNG. Bank of America lowered Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Pulmonx Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LUNG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,984. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Ferrari bought 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,875.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,485.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock worth $34,127. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

