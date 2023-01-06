Morgan Stanley Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $284.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.88.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $7.85 on Friday, reaching $266.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,767. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $339.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

