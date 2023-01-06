Morgan Stanley Downgrades Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) to Underweight

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELEZY. Barclays raised shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Endesa from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Endesa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. Endesa has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.62.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

