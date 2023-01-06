Morgan Stanley Boosts Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $290.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BDX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.23. 6,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,339. The firm has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after buying an additional 725,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after buying an additional 535,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.