Moonriver (MOVR) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $37.40 million and $1.61 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $6.26 or 0.00036935 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,617,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,975,902 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars.

