Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $157.96 million and $5.34 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00059953 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022697 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003933 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 492,251,353 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.