Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $157.96 million and $5.34 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00069623 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00059953 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009087 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00022697 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003933 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.
About Moonbeam
Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 492,251,353 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Moonbeam
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
