Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk Company Profile

TTD opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,129.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.78. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $87.68.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.