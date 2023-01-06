Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,286 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. HP makes up 1.3% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock worth $7,157,022. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

