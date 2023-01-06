Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

