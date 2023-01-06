Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 8.4% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 125.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

