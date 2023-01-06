Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,884 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises 2.8% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Insider Activity

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.