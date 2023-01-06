Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 835 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.00. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

