Money Concepts Capital Corp Purchases 2,976 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock opened at $168.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $254.25.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.