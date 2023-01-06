Money Concepts Capital Corp Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,002,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,678,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43.

