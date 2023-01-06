Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £118 ($142.17) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £130 ($156.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.60) to £135 ($162.65) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,509.78.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

