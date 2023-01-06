Money Concepts Capital Corp Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 172.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $386.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.