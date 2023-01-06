Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 5,065 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.55% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $49.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

