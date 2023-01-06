Money Concepts Capital Corp Buys 2,481 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VTV stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.31.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

