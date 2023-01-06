Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires New Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 89.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after acquiring an additional 612,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 254.7% during the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 677,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,703,000 after purchasing an additional 486,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 18.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Price Performance

Shares of LSI opened at $95.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Life Storage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.90.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

