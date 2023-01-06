Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 4,885 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 6.1 %

WBA stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

