Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

TAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 3.5 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after buying an additional 143,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,825,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

