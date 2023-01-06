Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

TAP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.80.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of TAP opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.