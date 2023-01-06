Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 93,076 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,489,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,076 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.35% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.5 %

PAA stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

