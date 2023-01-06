Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 41,412 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,412 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fortis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,440,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,377,000 after purchasing an additional 317,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after purchasing an additional 413,289 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,903,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortis by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,368,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,920,000 after purchasing an additional 690,422 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Shares of FTS opened at $40.06 on Friday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.10%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

